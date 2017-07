Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- It's called "Morgan's Inspiration Island," and it's the world's first waterpark specifically designed for people of all ages and all abilities.

"Morgan's Inspiration Island" has air-powered, waterproof wheelchairs, and the park gives out traceable bracelets so parents can keep track of their kids.

They can even adjust the temperature of the water for kids who are sensitive to the cold.

The park is now open -- click here for information about tickets.