Midday Fix: Chicago Woman Magazine founder Kendra Chaplin and interior designer Susan Brunstrum

Kendra Chaplin: Founder and Publisher of Chicago Woman Magazine and Susan Brunstrum, interior designer

Chicago Woman Magazine

chicago-woman.com/

Sweet Peas Design

sweetpeas-inspired.com/

Susan’s Six Tips for Launching a Second Career:

Take a risk. If you love what you are doing, you will find a way to earn a living doing it.

Accept that you may fail and be okay with that possibility. Failure is only temporary and you will rebound.

Don’t get sidetracked by what others in your field are doing. Focus on yourself and your work. With social media, it is easy to be overly influenced by others.

Get input from people outside your immediate circle of friends and family. Outsiders can offer more unbiased advice.

Seek and accept help.

Be open to where the path takes you. Successful people and businesses are always evolving.