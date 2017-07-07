× Mesoscale Outlook indicates Severe storm watch likely early this afternoon south and east of Chicago

Areas affected…East-central IL…West-central IN (see highlighted map)

Concerning…Severe potential…Severe Thunderstorm Watch likely

Valid 071719Z – 071815Z

Probability of Watch Issuance…80 percent

SUMMARY…Thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase across

east-central IL and west-central IN. Some of these storms will

likely be severe and a watch will be needed across portions of

region.

DISCUSSION…Recent surface analysis reveals numerous boundaries

across the region. The most prominent in terms of convective

development is the southwestward progressing outflow boundary

extending from Cook (in far northeast IL) county southeastward into

central IN and then eastward into central OH. Several strong/severe

storms developed quickly along this boundary in Lake and Porter

counties. Intensity of these storms appears to have peaked but

additional cellular development is possible along this outflow

boundary with the thermodynamic and kinematic environment supportive

of strong updrafts capable of hail and damaging downburst winds.

Another surface boundary in the region is the pre-frontal trough

extending from Cook county southwestward to just south of PIA and

continuing southeastward into northeast MO. Development has occurred

along this boundary in Grundy county with additional development

possible ahead of this boundary across east-central IL where

dewpoints in the 70s and cooling mid-level temperatures have

resulted in no convective inhibition and MLCAPE around 2000 J/kg.

Overall, thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase in the area

between the two boundaries mentioned with some of these storms

capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts. A watch will likely

be needed to cover this area.