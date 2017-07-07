× Marginal Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms continues Friday

The National Storm Prediction Center has the entire Chicago area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms Friday (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location).

Warm moist unstable air will continue to overlay northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Friday. This morning and early afternoon a slow-moving cold front is forecast to move southeastward across the Chicago area. Winds will shift to the northeast as the front settles south of a given location.

Upper-level disturbances will rotate through into the evening hours, so that even as the cold front pushes to the south, the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue – check the RPM Model guidance below.

RPM guidance model projection into Saturday…