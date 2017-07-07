Man gifts fiancé book full of hilarious ‘dudeoir’ photos

CHICAGO — For those that are familiar with boudoir, “dudeoir” maybe a fairly new concept. But Chicagoan Kenny Dedic’s dudeoir shoot has people talking.

Boudoir photography is when an individual has intimate and sometimes sexual or erotic photos taken of them to give to a significant other or for their own private enjoyment. It’s fairly common amongst women, but men can partake as well.

Dedic decided to have a “dudeoir” shoot and gift an album of his photos to his fiancé on their wedding day.

With the help of his friend, photographer Michael Novo, Dedic embraced sensuality in the most hilarious way. Novo wrote in his blog that they wanted “humor, seduction and originality all incorporated into one shoot.” So he picked the Boutique Photo Loft in Chicago to be the setting.

Dedic told Yahoo, that when his groomsmen gave his fiancé the book of his dudeoir photoshoot on their wedding day, “she was dying laughing the whole time.”

Take a look at more from his photoshoot here.