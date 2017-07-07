Lunchbreak: Bao tacos, prepared by KorFusion’s Peter Chung

KorFusion
1234 N. Halsted Street
Chicago
(312) 929-3166
KorFusion.com
Bao Tacos
Ingredients:
Chinese steamed bun
grilled pork
spring mix
pickled radish
spring mix lettuce
sliced cucumber
Directions:
Prepare pork in marinade overnight with additional marinade on the side. Prepare pickled radish. Grill pork in medium heat and continue to brush on sauce until ready/cooked through. Steam bao buns over boiling water (3-5 minutes). Hoisin sauce on bun interior followed by meat and veggies.
Galbi Sauce
For 1 pound of meat
Ingredients:
1/2 Korean Pear
1 Tbs Cheongu (Korean rice wine)
1/4 cup soy sauce
3 Tbs sugar
2 Tbs sesame oil
1/2 onion
1 Tbs garlic, minced
1 green onion
1/4 tsp black pepper
1 Tbs sesame seeds
Directions:
Mix together and allow meat to marinade overnight in refrigerator.
Pickled Korean Radish
Ingredients:
1 Korean Radish, sliced in small strips
1 cup of water
1 cup of vinegar, flexible
1 cup of sugar, flexible
small piece of beet for color, optional
Directions:
Mix together and soak radish 30 minutes to an hour in refrigerator.