Lunchbreak: Bao tacos, prepared by KorFusion chef Peter Chung

Chef Peter Chung

KorFusion

1234 N. Halsted Street

Chicago

(312) 929-3166

KorFusion.com

Bao Tacos

Ingredients:

Chinese steamed bun

grilled pork

spring mix

pickled radish

spring mix lettuce

sliced cucumber

Directions:

Prepare pork in marinade overnight with additional marinade on the side. Prepare pickled radish. Grill pork in medium heat and continue to brush on sauce until ready/cooked through. Steam baobuns over boiling water (3-5 minutes). Hoisin sauce on bun interior followed by meat and veggies

GalbiSauce

For 1 pound of meat

Ingredients:

1/2 Korean Pear

1 Tbs Cheongu (Korean rice wine)

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 Tbs sugar

2 Tbs sesame oil

1/2 onion

1 Tbs garlic, minced

1 green onion

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 Tbs sesame seeds

Directions:

Mix together and allow meat to marinade overnight in refrigerator.

Pickled Korean Radish

Ingredients:

1 Korean Radish, sliced in small strips

1 cup of water

1 cup of vinegar, flexible

1 cup of sugar, flexible

small piece of beet for color, optional

Directions:

Mix together and soak radish 30 minutes to an hour in refrigerator.