Kris Bryant’s wife tweets about husband’s love of Disney, tacos and more

CHICAGO — Even though Kris Bryant won’t be playing in the All-Star game, Cubs fans now know that he knows every word to the “Moana” soundtrack.
That’s just one of the embarrassing factoids that Bryant’s wife Jessica tweeted about him in an effort to rack up some last minute All-Star votes. The high school sweethearts were married in January, so she knows some interesting stuff about her hubby. Here are some of the gems she shared:
Other tweets included Jessica responding to fans about how the two met, and other relationship questions. She also included anecdotes about her crying when he was called up to the Majors.
Bryant is one of many Cubs players who made the All-Star team last year, but won’t be playing in the game this year. Pitcher Wade Davis and Joe Maddon are the only two Cubs representing the team in the Mid-Summer Classic.