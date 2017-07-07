Kris Bryant’s wife tweets about husband’s love of Disney, tacos and more

CHICAGO — Even though Kris Bryant won’t be playing in the All-Star game, Cubs fans now know that he knows every word to the “Moana” soundtrack.

That’s just one of the embarrassing factoids that Bryant’s wife Jessica tweeted about him in an effort to rack up some last minute All-Star votes. The high school sweethearts were married in January, so she knows some interesting stuff about her hubby. Here are some of the gems she shared:

In 10th grade at his game he got walked. Ball 4, slips on home plate and face plants it! Possibly the funniest thing I've ever seen! #VoteKB https://t.co/MpLhpmpU8Q — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

I mean, does anybody not like taco bell?! But fun fact, on our wedding night we got taco bell after the reception on our way home! #VoteKB https://t.co/7NASdk8T4a — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

I dislocated my knee in one of my games, he carried me onto the bus…my knight and shining armor even then! #VoteKB — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

@KrisBryant_23 knows every word to the entire Moana soundtrack #VoteKB — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

& while we are on the topic of Disney…add the Frozen soundtrack on there as knowing all the words❄️ #VoteKB — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

Other tweets included Jessica responding to fans about how the two met, and other relationship questions. She also included anecdotes about her crying when he was called up to the Majors.

Bryant is one of many Cubs players who made the All-Star team last year, but won’t be playing in the game this year. Pitcher Wade Davis and Joe Maddon are the only two Cubs representing the team in the Mid-Summer Classic.