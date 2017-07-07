First phase of Lakefront Trail separation project completed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The first phase of a Lakefront Trail separation project is now complete.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will mark the completion of the first section of the project, from 31st Street to 41st Street, later today.

The entire project will include Chicago's entire 18-miles of Lakefront Trail, stretching from Ardmore Avenue to the North and 71st Street to the south.

The Lakefront Trail separation was designed to alleviate congretion by creating two paths---one for pedestrians and the other for bikes.

The project is expected to be complete next year.