"Spiderman: Homecoming" opens this weekend starring Tom Holland as the "webbed-one," and Michael Keaton gives his performance as the movie's villain, "the vulture."

The Marriot Lincolnshire presents "The Bridges of Madison County." Re-Live the romance of the best selling novel and movie while watching their version of the Tony Award winning musical.

The Taste of Chicago runs all weekend, be sure to not miss out on good food and fun.