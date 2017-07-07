× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Pittsburgh

* The Pirates beat the Phillies, 6-3, in Philadelphia on Thursday, their third consecutive win following four straight losses. The win was the Pirates’ 40th of the season, the latest into a season they’ve gotten their 40th win since 2010, when they didn’t get there until August 16.

* The Cubs were blown out by the Brewers, 11-2, at Wrigley Field on Thursday. It was the second time the Cubs have allowed at least 11 runs this season; they also gave up 11 to the Yankees on May 6. The Pirates were one of five teams to score at least 11 against the Cubs last season.

* The Pirates are leading the season series, 5-4, despite being outscored 49-37. Pittsburgh’s five wins have been by a combined 10 runs, while the Cubs’ four wins have been by a combined 22 runs.

* Trevor Williams allowed two runs (both earned) in 6.0 innings, taking a no-decision. After registering a decision in each of his first three starts this year, Williams has just one in his last eight starts, a win on June 4 against the Mets.

* Eddie Butler allowed four runs (all earned) in 3.2 innings at home against the Reds on Saturday. In two starts prior to that, he allowed just one run in a combined 9.0 innings.

* Josh Harrison, the lone Pirates all-star, has nine home runs this season – more than the eight he hit combined in 2015 & 2016 combined. One year after having seven all-stars, the Cubs have just one – Wade Davis – who wasn’t a Cub last season.