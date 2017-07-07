Cubs fans have chance to win customizable World Series ring

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are giving fans the chance to win a customizable 2016 World Series ring.

You could win the final 2016 World Series Ring! https://t.co/jdbabTUmHZ pic.twitter.com/Q4XwzJ2lmC — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 7, 2017

Cubs Charities is raffling off a player-grade ring – the only player-grade version available to fans. The winner will get to customize the ring with their last name.

Tickets for the raffle are $10. Fans can purchase tickets from July 7 through September 4.

Raffle tickets are only available in Chicago. Cubs Charities has placed kiosks in Wrigleyville and downtown Chicago for fans to buy tickets. Fans can also purchase them online.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Cubs Charities.

For more information visit MLB.com.

The rings were designed by Jostens and feature 108 diamonds – representing the number of years between World Series championships for the Cubs.