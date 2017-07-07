Condoms handed out at Lincoln Park Zoo to raise awareness to population growth

CHICAGO — A group promoting biological diversity passed out condoms at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo to draw attention to the impact of human population growth on wildlife and the environment.

Sarah Baillie of the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity said more people means a greater strain on natural resources and the potential destruction of animal habitat.

The condom packages distributed Thursday at the zoo’s Adults Night Out event featured endangered species threatened by population growth. They also had rhyming slogans such as “Wrap with care … save the polar bear.”

Baillie noted that while the U.S. population growth rate is not the world’s highest, the nation has one of the highest carbon footprints.

Baillie says the center’s Chicago effort will head to other cities, including Austin, Texas, Portland, Oregon and Anchorage, Alaska.