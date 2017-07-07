Chicago teen rescued from 2 Houston sex traffickers

HOUSTON — Two Houston women have been arrested in what authorities say was a sex trafficking operation involving a 14-year-old girl lured through social media to Texas from Chicago.

The girl, now in the care of authorities, had been advertised on online sex sites as a 19-year-old but drew police attention for resembling a young documented runaway.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman says undercover detectives responding to the ad arranged a meeting at a north Houston motel Thursday, rescued the girl and arrested 20-year-old Teresa Henry and 24-year-old Centurrie Garrett. Both have extensive criminal records.

Pct 4 Constables Rescue 14 Year Old Female From Sex Human Trafficking Ring. Two Suspects In Custody. pic.twitter.com/Y3y5l2Lk7P — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) July 7, 2017

Henry is jailed on charges of human trafficking and compelling prostitution of a minor. Garrett is held on a prostitution charge. Herman says Garrett had a 6-week-old baby with her at the time of her arrest.