Carolina Panthers secretly tweet lyrics to ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ theme song
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Now, this is a story all about how the Carolina Panthers flipped-turned Twitter upside down…
On Friday, the football team’s official Twitter account revealed they had been secretly tweeting the lyrics to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song over the past three days.
Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
The account even tweeted the lyrics in reverse–what pros! Take a look at their masterpiece:
