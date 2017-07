× Areas covered by severe thunderstorm watch #403 shrinking

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 403 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

KANKAKEE

IN INDIANA THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

JASPER NEWTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF KANKAKEE, MOROCCO, AND RENSSELAER.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 403 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM

EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD IROQUOIS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FOWLER, PIPER CITY, AND WATSEKA.