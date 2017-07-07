× Another severe thunderstorm warning for southern Jasper County in northwest Indiana valid until 2pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 200 PM CDT

* At 141 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southwest of Dunns Bridge to Gifford to

Rensselaer, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near,

Pleasant Ridge around 145 PM CDT.

McCoysburg and Moody around 150 PM CDT.

Hanging Grove around 155 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.