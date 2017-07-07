× Andersonville introduces “First Fridays”

Andersonville is the place to be tonight as the neighborhood kicks off its new “First Fridays.”

More than a dozen businesses and restaurants are staying open late tonight as part of a new monthly series celebrating all Andersonville has to offer. Among those participating are Andersonville Brewing, Hamburger Mary’s, Jerry’s, Murray & White, and Transit Tees.

The “First Fridays” will take place on the first Friday of the month, offering deals and free refreshments, as well as live music. There is more information available on schedules and participating businesses on the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce website.