All severe thunderstorm warnings for northwest Indiana have expired- Severe thunderstorm watch #403 remains in effect until 8 pm CDT/ 9 pm EDT

All severe thunderstorm warnings that were in effect for portions of northwest Indiana expired at 2 pm. However, severe thunderstorm watch #403 remains in effect for portions of east-central Illinois and northwest Indiana until 8 pm CDT/9 pm EDT this evening.

The following counties are included in the watch…

Illinois counties

Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee

Indiana counties

Newton, Jasper and Benton