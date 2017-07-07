WGN's Dean Richards takes a look back at other versions of the Spider-Man theme songs throughout the years.
A look at Spider-Man theme songs through the years
-
Spider blamed for causing rollover crash
-
Which summer blockbuster will win at the box office? Here are the odds
-
WGN speaks to Evanston’s Laura Harrier, Spider-Man’s love interest in latest reboot
-
Take a ride on Great America’s new virtual reality ride ‘Drop of Doom’
-
Midday Fix: Chris Byrne’s hot summer toy picks
-
-
David Ross, Cubs have a pretty epic Twitter conversation about his next dance
-
‘Morning Joe’ hosts fire back at Trump Twitter blasts
-
Man visits Disneyland for 2,000th consecutive day
-
Singer Chris Cornell hanged himself, medical examiner says
-
High school’s epic new lip dub video incorporates ‘Stranger Things,’ 11 songs
-
-
Cubs fans cheer on a dancing David Ross during rain delay at Wrigley Field
-
Racism on campus, conflict around frat party sparks student protest at U of C
-
‘Skin and blood everywhere’: Witness describes chaos in Manchester