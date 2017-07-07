7 Greenpeace activists arrested after hanging ‘Resist, Defend’ banner on Trump Tower

CHICAGO — Seven people were arrested after hanging a banner on downtown’s Trump Tower on Friday, police say.

Five women and two men were taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon after Greenpeace activists put up a banner saying “Resist” and “Defend.”

On their Facebook page, Greenpeace said the purpose of hanging the banner was to show the Trump administration and the people of Chicago that they will continue to resist the president’s “attacks on clean air and water.”

Charges are pending for possible damage to property and trespassing.

