× 37 dogs rescued from Wisconsin kennel, 31 found dead

WILSON, Wisc. — Dozens of dead and sick dogs were pulled from a former kennel, which was no longer licensed.

A tip led authorities to the Kinship Kennel in the town of Wilson, Wisc., where they rescued 37 dogs. They also found 31 dead dogs inside two large non-working freezers.

Investigators call it one of the worst animal abuse cases they’ve ever seen.

District Attorney Joel Urmanski said no one has been charged yet. Charges are likely to include mistreatment of animals as well as abandonment.

The rescued dogs are now being cared for by the Humane Society.

“When they arrived we had to carry many of them. They didn’t know how to walk on a leash. Now, they’re walking, they’re playing in yards, they’re chewing on rawhide bones,” Leah Helms, executive director of the Sheboygan County Humane Society, said. “You know we take for granted for our animals that are currently in our house. They have to learn how to be pets again. So that will definitely be a long process for them.”