‘Silent fireworks’ designed to help reduce stress in children and animals

COLLECCHIO, Italy -- Fireworks are beautiful, but they're also extremely loud.

Often times, the noises can be terrifying to small children and animals, so a town in Italy came up with the best idea -- silent fireworks.

Officials in Collecchio say their town has too many scared pets, so they worked with a company called "Setti Fireworks," to design silent ones.

These noiseless fireworks are still mesmerizing to look at, but now they're helping to reduce the unnecessary stress that too many children and animals experience during the holidays.

According to ASPCA, many pets in the U.S. try to escape the noisy explosives specifically during the Fourth of July, running away from home and inevitably getting lost.

The hope is that by switching to the new silent fireworks, animals will remain calm and young children will be able to enjoy the colorful lights without such startling noises.