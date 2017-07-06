Officials hope clothing will help identify baby girl found dead after house fire

MARKHAM, Ill. – Suburban officials have released more information on the baby whose body was found in a home after a fire.

The unidentified baby girl was found inside a plastic bag on the upstairs floor of a home at 155th and Hamlin in Markham on Monday.

Officials have released a photo of clothing similar to the clothing the baby was wearing when she was found.

Officials say they hope this helps in identifying the girl.

An autopsy was performed but the results are pending further studies.

Investigators also discovered a gun the home which was partially burned in a fire. Fire crews discovered the baby’s body while working to put out the fire.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force continues to investigate.