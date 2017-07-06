Midday Fix: Summer entertaining tips from Mark Sievers

Mark Sievers

Summertime Couscous

Serves 6

Ingredients:

8 oz Israeli couscous, cooked to package directions

1/2 cup red onion, finely diced

1 medium orange pepper, roughly chopped

2 cups Persian cucumbers, roughly chopped

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

3/4 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup pine nuts, lightly toasted

1/2 cup basil, fresh, roughly chopped

1/4 cup dill, fresh, minced

2 medium lemons, zested and juiced

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper, freshly cracked

1 cup artichoke hearts, canned or frozen (defrosted)

2 Tbs olive oil

Directions:

While the couscous is still warm, add all of the ingredients and stir until well combined. Serve at room temperature.

TIP: Best served after it sits in the refrigerator overnight for the flavors to develop. Can be served cold or room temperature.

Pesto & Arugula Pasta Salad

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 lb fusilli, cooked al dente

7 oz pesto, store-bought

2 pints grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup Parmesan cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano recommended

2 cups baby arugula, washed and dried

1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1/3 cup basil, rough chopped, fresh

1/3 cup parsley, rough chopped, fresh, Italian flat-leaf variety recommended

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

zest of one small lemon

1 1/2 tsps sea salt

1 tsp black pepper, freshly cracked

Directions:

After the pasta has been cooked and drained, and while it is hot, place it into a large bowl. Immediately add all of the ingredients to the hot pasta and toss until evenly mixed. Serve warm, at room temperature, or cold.

TIP: You can make this in advance and store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Before you serve it, check to see if it needs more salt, pepper, and even another handful of fresh arugula or basil mixed in. I have noticed that as food sits in a cold temperature, some of the flavor “disappears”.

Sprouts & Cabbage Confetti Salad

1 15 ounce can of cannellini beans, drained and well-rinsed

3 cups shaved Brussels sprouts

1 cup shredded red cabbage

4 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup dried cranberries

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 cups strawberries, 1/2 inch diced

3/4 cup grated Parmesan

Directions:

Place the Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, lemon juice, parsley, strawberries, and dried cranberries into a large bowl. Set aside. In a medium sauté pan set over medium heat add the olive oil. Once hot, add the drained beans, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes. Cook for 3 minutes, tossing frequently. Add the garlic and continue cooking for just another 30 seconds, being careful not to burn the garlic. Next, add the warm bean mixture to the sprouts mixture. Add the grated Parmesan. Mix well.

