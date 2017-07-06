Lunchbreak: Lemon ricotta pancakes, prepared by Maggiano’s Little Italy chef Josh

Chef Josh

Maggiano’s Little Italy

www.maggianos.com

Event:

Brunch With A Purpose

Through August 2

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Yield: 15 pancakes

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

4 Tbs granulated sugar

2 eggs, separated

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 cup whole milk

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 Tbs lemon zest

1 Tbs lemon juice

2 Tbs canola oil

whipped cream

fresh blueberries

maple syrup

Directions:

In a small mixing bowl, combine the flour and baking powder. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, egg yolks, kosher salt, whole milk, ricotta cheese, vanilla bean paste, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Set both bowls aside and in a separate medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks are formed. Whisk the flour mixture into the ricotta cheese mixture until incorporated. Gently fold the whisked egg whites into the flour and cheese mixture until incorporated – do not over fold. Place the canola oil on a 400 degree griddle. Scoop the batter onto the griddle. When the batter begins to bubble and the bottom has turned a golden brown, flip the pancake over. Continue to cook until golden brown. Serve the pancakes with whipped cream, blueberries and maple syrup.