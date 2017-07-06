× Kyle Schwarber returns to Cubs after stint in minors

CHICAGO — The Cubs have recalled Kyle Schwarber, two weeks after sending him to Triple-A Iowa, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Schwarber was 12-for-35 (.343) with four home runs during an 11-game stint with Iowa. Schwarber struck out 12 times but whiffed only three times in his final five games.

Schwarber is expected to be available for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

