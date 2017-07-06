Kyle Schwarber returns to Cubs after stint in minors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs connects on a 2-run home run in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 14, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — The Cubs have recalled Kyle Schwarber, two weeks after sending him to Triple-A Iowa, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Schwarber was 12-for-35 (.343) with four home runs during an 11-game stint with Iowa. Schwarber struck out 12 times but whiffed only three times in his final five games.
Schwarber is expected to be available for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.