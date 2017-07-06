× Illinois State Capitol on lockdown, vote delayed

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Capitol went on lockdown Thursday afternoon and delayed the vote to override the governor’s veto as police investigated a suspicious powder.

Shortly after the scheduled 1:30 p.m. start time, a House official announced there would be a delay as the chamber waits for more lawmakers to be allowed into the building, the Chicago Tribune reports.

A few minutes before 1:30 p.m., two security guards walked a woman with her arms handcuffed behind her back through a hallway in back of the House chamber, the Tribune said.

Illinois State Police did not say why the woman was arrested.

The governor was not at the Capitol. He was attending the the funeral of Trooper Ryan Albin who died in the line of duty last week, according to his staff.

Hazmat crew checking the building pic.twitter.com/ogO6ZsFsvN — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 6, 2017

Members and staff stuck outside as state police investigate suspicious powder. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 6, 2017