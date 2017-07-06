× State has budget after Illinois House overrides Governor Rauner’s veto

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois House has voted to override Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of a budget plan after a hazmat situation forced a lockdown. After more than two years, the state now has a budget.

Illinois now has a budget. This historic standoff lasted 737 days. July 1, 2015 was the last time the state had a budget. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 6, 2017

The budget plan included a 32 percent income tax increase.

Gov. Rauner urged lawmakers not to override his veto, calling the plan a “disaster” that will not solve the state’s many financial problems.

“This is not just a slap in the face to Illinois taxpayers. This is a 2-by-4 smacked across the foreheads of the people of Illinois,” the governor told reporters Wednesday. “This tax hike will solve none of our problems. In fact, in the long run, it will make our problems worse, not better.”

For two straight weeks, lawmakers have been meeting in a special session called specifically to deal with the budget. The session was capped by a flurry of activity on Tuesday, when the Senate sent a $36 billion spending plan to the governor funded with a permanent 32 percent income tax increase. Rauner rapidly vetoed it, only to have the Democratic-controlled Senate just as swiftly override him.

The Illinois State Capitol went on lockdown Thursday afternoon and delayed the vote as hazmat crews investigated a suspicious powder found in the governor’s office. The Capitol was given the all clear around 3:30 p.m.