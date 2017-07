× IL Sen. President confident House will override Rauner’s budget veto

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says money could start flowing to agencies by the end of Thursday, if the House overrides Governor Rauner’s veto. He’s confident there will be enough votes to override the veto.

Senator Cullerton was at the City Club of Chicago on Thursday.

He criticized Rauner for vetoing a balanced budget

He also pointed out, the income tax hike to 4.95% would still be less than in Wisconsin and Iowa.