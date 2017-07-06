Cubs put starter John Lackey on 10-day disabled list

Posted 12:32 PM, July 6, 2017, by

Apr 18, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey (41) reacts after striking out St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter (not pictured) to end the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO – With the  elevation of Kyle Schwarber to the Cubs from Triple-A, someone had to come off the big league roster to make room.

That ends up being a Cubs starter who has struggled over the past month.

Mentioned by the pitcher himself during his postgame news conference on Wednesday, the Cubs placed pitcher John Lackey on the 10-day DL on Thursday with Plantar Facsciitis.

In his second year with the Cubs, Lackey has struggled to find rhythm, going 5-9 with a 5.20 ERA.