Could Rob Kardarshian’s X-rated posts of Blac Chyna be considered ‘revenge porn’?

The controversy continues in Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's roller coaster relationship, as Kardashian's recent X-rated Instagram posts could be considered "revenge porn," according to Illinois law.

Kardarshian posted a series of explicit images of his on-again-off-again girlfriend to Instagram, among which were several rants about Chyna's infidelity and drug use.

But the photographs Kardashian posted of Chyna, some of which exposed the former stripper's genitalia, might be a criminal offense which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Criminal defense attorney Gbenga Longe stopped by WGN Morning News to talk about "revenge porn."

"Revenge porn is a law in Illinois enacted probably a couple years ago. It actually prohibits or makes it criminal to post private, nude photographs of another individual online without their consent. Especially when these photographs or images were meant to be private," she said.

Given that Chyna did not authorize the photos, Kardashian's posts could be considered a Class 4 felony in Illinois.

According to Longe, the growing use of social media is causing more people to be unaware of the legal consequences their posts might have.

Longe recommends that anyone who feels they are a victim of "revenge porn" take screen shots of the images before they are deleted. Screen shots can help capture how many times an image is shared, how many likes it received, and most importantly, who posted the image.