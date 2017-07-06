× Chicago officer attacked while trying to break up crowd; 4 arrested

CHICAGO — Chicago police say four people were taken into custody after an officer was injured while trying to disperse a crowd that was blocking traffic and a sidewalk.

Police say several people in the crowd in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood became combative on Wednesday night and an officer was battered while trying to restrain one person.

The officer had what were described by police as minor injuries.

Police say three males and a female were taken into custody for misdemeanor offenses including battery of a police officer, reckless conduct and resisting arrest.