Brief cooling before heat returns next week

Bright sunshine helped boost temperatures into the 90s across most of the area on Thursday. The 93-degree reading at O’Hare International Airport was the 7th official 90-degree day of the year, and the second highest temperature of the season. Storms erupted late Thursday across the upper Midwest. Golf ball sized hail pelted Cochrane, in northwest Wisconsin, and trees were toppled near Bagley, in Michigan’s upper peninsula. The storms were focused along a southbound cold front that is expected to pass the Chicago area on Friday. Comfortable weather is to follow on Saturday, before tropical air returns with a threat of storms late Sunday or Sunday night. A dome of hot air is forecast to build across the Midwest next week, raising the likelihood of more midsummer heat.
