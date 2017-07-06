Bill Murray, brothers set to open ‘Caddyshack’ restaurant in Rosemont

CHASKA, MN - SEPTEMBER 27: Actor Bill Murray of the United States reacts during the 2016 Ryder Cup Celebrity Matches at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 27, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Bill Murray and his siblings have signed a deal to open a “Caddyshack” themed restaurant in Rosemont.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant, which first announced a plan for a Chicagoland restaurant last year, is set to open at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Convention Center in Rosemont, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The golf themed menu will feature crispy potato golf balls, a double bogey cheeseburger, and “Caddyshakes”.

The restaurant’s motto is “Eat, drink, and be Murray.”

“Caddyshack” was inspired by one of the Murray brother’s experience working as a caddy in a country club.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in December.