Bill Murray, brothers set to open ‘Caddyshack’ restaurant in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Bill Murray and his siblings have signed a deal to open a “Caddyshack” themed restaurant in Rosemont.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant, which first announced a plan for a Chicagoland restaurant last year, is set to open at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Convention Center in Rosemont, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The golf themed menu will feature crispy potato golf balls, a double bogey cheeseburger, and “Caddyshakes”.

The restaurant’s motto is “Eat, drink, and be Murray.”

“Caddyshack” was inspired by one of the Murray brother’s experience working as a caddy in a country club.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in December.