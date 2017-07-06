× 16-year-old girl charged in Uber driver’s murder hospitalized

The 16-year-old girl charged with fatally stabbing an Uber driver missed her court appearance.

Eliza Wasni’s public defender said she’s in the hospital, but did not elaborate.

Another hearing is scheduled for next week.

Wasni is charged as an adult with first degree murder.

Prosecutors say she used a knife and machete that she stole from Walmart, to stab Grant Nelson to death.

Nelson was an Uber driver who picked up Wasni up on May 30.