Widely scattered showers/thunderstorms across the Chicago area this Wednesday afternoon

Temperature have warmed into the middle 80s this Thursday afternoon – enough warming to trigger billowing cumulus clouds to build into widely scattered towering cumulus and cumulonimbus (thunderstorm) clouds. The showers/thunderstorms generally have a slow eastward movement with heavy downpours and a few cases of hail. Even a few funnel clouds have been sighted.

The odds of severe storms are very low, but quarter-sized hail was reported in Mount Morris in Ogle County. Gusty winds to 40 miles per hour, and heavy downpours could cause localized flooding problems with some of the stronger storms. Most of the activity will begin to die out as we enter the evening hours.