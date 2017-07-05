× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 8:15PM CDT for portions of Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

(green-shaded area on highlighted map) for…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northern Lee County in north central Illinois…

Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain occurring due to

a line of thunderstorms. Radar estimates that between 1 and 1.75

inches of rain has fallen over portions of the advisory area…and

these storms will continue to sag south into northern Lee and

central DeKalb counties in the next hour or two. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas

will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sycamore, Dixon, Rochelle, Genoa, Oregon, Mount Morris, DeKalb,

Cortland, Polo, Kirkland, Hillcrest, Kingston, Malta, Stillman

Valley, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Davis Junction, Creston, Steward

and Nelson.