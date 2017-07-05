Town celebrates Fourth of July with bubble wrap instead of fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. -- A small town in California has found a way to avoid those fireworks injuries.

Downieville, which borders the Tahoe National Forest, takes its Fourth of July parade seriously.

But no fireworks are allowed because of the potential to spark a wildfire.

So a couple in town started a new tradition -- they roll out about 250 feet of bubble wrap and residents are invited to stomp on it.

The fireless fireworks have been a part of the town's celebration for 15 years.