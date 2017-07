× THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLE…NORTHWESTERN DE KALB…WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES

At 550 PM CDT, radar estimates indicated that between 1 and 2 inches

of rain had fallen earlier this afternoon due to thunderstorms.

Public reports of up to 2.0 inches of rainfall were received from

the Machesney Park area with the earlier storms. Localized is likely

occurring urban and small stream flooding.