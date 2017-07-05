× Taste of Chicago 2017 begins today

CHICAGO — The Taste of Chicago kicks off today.

It opens at 11 a.m. in the city’s Grant Park and runs through Sunday.

There are 34 restaurants taking part in all five days.

There will also be 16 pop-up restaurants and 16 food trucks.

A strip of 14 tickets costs $10.

This year’s musical performers include Alessia Cara, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, and the O’Jays — among many others.

Closures are in place around the area.

Taste Of Chicago Closures are in place, as it kicks off today and goes thru Sunday, July 9th. pic.twitter.com/Ijkd5xSPXM — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 5, 2017

For more info, go to: Taste of Chicago 2017