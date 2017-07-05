× SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN OGLE…NORTHERN LEE… NORTHERN DE KALB AND NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT

At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Genoa to near Sycamore to Hillcrest to

near Sterling. Movement was south at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Sycamore, Dixon, Rochelle, Genoa, DeKalb, Hampshire, Cortland,

Hillcrest, Malta, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Virgil, Creston,

Burlington, Steward and Nelson.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 92 and 101.

I-88 between mile markers 45 and 98.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.