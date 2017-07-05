Rauner vows to veto school funding bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Democrats have boxed in Governor Rauner by including a new school funding formula in the budget.

If he doesn't sign Senate Bill 1, schools statewide may not be able to open in the fall.

Rauner is vowing to veto the bill, calling it “a Chicago bailout.”

CPS says the current system cheats city kids.

School officials from across the state rallied in support of the new funding package today in Springfield.

The speakers thanked lawmakers who voted for the budget and praised republicans who broke ranks to do so.