Quick thinking employee helps thwart armed robbery

CHICAGO -- A brave employee jumped into action to help foil an armed robbery in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

A 20-year-old man armed with a gun entered the Cottage Grove Grocery store in the 8400 block of South Cottage Grove around 4 p.m.

The suspect and the 37-year-old employee behind the counter got into a physical altercation. The suspect’s gum reportedly jammed.

Another employee jumped in to help subdue the gunman.

That 37-year-old clerk suffered a gash to his head which required a few stitches.

The gunman was arrested and charges will soon be filed.