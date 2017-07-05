× Over 100 shot, 15 dead in Chicago over Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO — Over 100 hundred people were shot, 15 fatally, in Chicago during the long Fourth of July weekend.

The Chicago Tribune reports at least 101 people were shot between Friday afternoon and early Wednesday.

Most of the violence happened on the city’s West and South sides. The youngest person shot was a 13-year-old boy in Gage Park on Friday, the Tribune said. The oldest was a 60-year-old man in Lawndale.

The holiday weekend had been calm until Tuesday afternoon. The Tribune reports violence erupted in nearly every police district south of North Avenue within hours. At least 42 people were shot in a span of 12 hours between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Last year, four people were killed and 60 were injured over the holiday weekend.

On the actual holiday this year, eight people were killed and 30 were injured.