New photo suggests Amelia Earhart survived crash 80 years ago

A never-before-seen photo could rewrite history.

Eighty years ago, Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan vanished without a trace, but investigators believe a new photo shows that Earhart may have survived the crash, according to the History Channel.

The photo shows a woman who investigators say is Earhart sitting on a dock. A ship can also be seen towing a barge with an airplane on the back.

#EarhartLostEvidence ⚡️ “New evidence suggests Amelia Earhart may not have crashed”https://t.co/hd9UtFFiZx — HISTORY (@HISTORY) July 5, 2017

The discovery will be analyzed and featured in a History Channel special, “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence” on Sunday.

Earhart was last heard of on July 2, 1937 and declared dead two years later after a U.S. investigation concluded that she crashed somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

However, investigators believe they found evidence in the National Archives that Earhart and Noonan were blown off course but survived. The team behind the History special said the photo was captured by a U.S. spy on Japanese military activity in the Pacific according to NBC News.

However, Japanese authorities told NBC that they have no record of capturing Earhart.