Midday Fix: Preview fitness programs available at The Park at Wrigley

The Park at Wrigley

On Mondays at 6 p.m. local fitness group Shred415 will lead a group Run Club, excluding gamedays. Runners should meet at the south stage at the Park.

On Wednesdays at 7 a.m. neighbors can participate in high-intensity interval training “Bootcamp.” Certified Personal Trainer, Kate Lemere, will lead sessions June 14 and 28, July 12 and 26, and August 9 and 23. CrossTown Fitness brings trainers including Certified Personal Trainer, Stephanie Rountree, June 21, July 5 and 19, August 2, 16 and 30.

On Thursdays at 7 a.m. guests are invited to improve their mental and physical strength with yoga and Pilates sessions. MindFuel Wellness will host sessions on June 15 and 29, July 13 and 27, and August 10 and 24. Bloom Yoga Studio will host sessions June 22, July 6 and 20, and August 3, 17 and 31.