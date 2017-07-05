Man killed after struck in face by firework on Southwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A tragic end to an Independence Day celebration on the Chicago’s Southwest Side.

A 42-year-old man was lighting fireworks Tuesday night in an alley in the 2500 block of West 54th Street in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

According to the Chicago police and fire departments, the man was hit in the face as the firework fired into the air.

The man has been identified as David Griffin, according to the medical examiner's office.

The incident reportedly happened in front of his son.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead.