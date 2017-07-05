× Man charged in nail gun attack in suburban home

CARY, Ill. – Suburban police have arrested a man in a nail gun attack in a home.

52-year-old Edward Zegers has been charged with attempted murder, home invasion and burglary.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 1:30 a.m. Sun in the 7300 block of Swan Way in unincorporated Cary.

Upon arrival, police discovered a victim outside the house bleeding from the head and face.

Police found Zegers inside the home with injuries to his face.

Police say Zegers had forced his way into the home and “attacked one victim with a construction style nail gun.”

The victim taken to hospital, treated, and released. Zegers was taken to the hospital and then released into police custody. His bond is set at $3 million. He is due in court again on Friday morning.