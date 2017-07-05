Lauren Jiggetts joins WGN Morning News as 4-6am anchor

CHICAGO, July 5, 2017 – WGN News has hired Lauren Jiggetts as co-anchor of the 4am and 5am newscast of WGN Morning News alongside co-anchor Dan Ponce. Lauren will start on the air July 10. She replaces Lourdes Duarte who now anchors the WGN Evening News at 4pm alongside Ben Bradley.

“Lauren is a terrific addition to our morning news; she is smart journalist with a great personality that will fit right in with our morning news team,” commented Jennifer Lyons, WGN-TV News Director. “Lauren is one of Chicago’s Very Own, from Long Grove, a Chicago suburb.”

Prior to WGN-TV, Jiggetts spent ten years at NBC 5 in Chicago, in a variety of positions, most recently as the weekend news anchor. She also worked at Channel One News in LA and WLVI, the CW affiliate in Boston. While still in school Jiggetts interned for WFLD-TV and CLTV. Jiggetts is the daughter of former Chicago Bears offensive tackle and longtime sportscaster Dan Jiggetts. Lauren Jiggetts graduated cum laude from Harvard University and she is a graduate of Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire. She was born in Chicago and raised in the north suburbs.

Lauren received a national and regional Emmy in 2011 for her contribution to the station’s coverage of the Burr Oak Cemetery Scandal. She has also received multiple local Emmys. In 2015, she received the Irv Kupcinet Media Award at the 41st Annual Ed Kelly Foundation Gala.

On September 6, 1994, WGN-TV launched WGN Morning News from 7-8am. It quickly became a critical and ratings success, expanding to 6-9am in 1996, 5:30-9am in 2001, 5-9am in 2004, 4:30-9am in 2010, 4-9am in 2011, and 4-10am in 2013. From 6-9am, WGN Morning News has been #1 in the demos for six straight years! On September 6, 2017, WGN Morning News will mark its 23rd year on the air.

